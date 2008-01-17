Skin Thunderbird to Look Like Leopard Mail



All platforms running Thunderbird: Dress Thunderbird up to look just like Mac OS X's Mail application with the Leopard Mail T-bird theme. Download the theme (right-click and choose "Save Link As") and install it using Thunderbird's Add-ons dialog box. Unlike the previously posted Apple Mail Theme, this theme works in Thunderbird 2.0, but I did have trouble getting it to look just right on my Mac, so proceed with caution. The Leopard Mail theme is a free download for Thunderbird 2.0+ only.