Shuffle Wallpaper, Embed RSS Feeds in Your Desktop with Chaos Wallpaper

Windows only: Freeware application Chaos Wallpaper embeds RSS feeds in your desktop and shuffles your wallpaper on-the-fly. The application is a standalone executable (meaning it requires no installation), so just download, unzip, and run it to get started. If you only want one feature, Chaos can simple shuffle wallpaper from a folder you point it to or embed clickable links from your feeds on your desktop. If you're looking for a different approach, check out how to create an RSS-embedded desktop with Netvibes or shuffle Flickr pics with Flickr Wallpaper Rotator.
