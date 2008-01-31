Show GCal Events on Google Maps

Blogger Tony Hirst spent a few minutes mixing the RSS and KML feeds from Google's Calendar and Maps functions and, with the help of Yahoo Pipes, came up with a fantastic mashup: Mapped Google Calendar events. That means, for example, opening your customised map to see that you've got grocery shopping and a post office stop in one part of town, so you might want to seek out an ATM near there to avoid excess driving. The mashup requires a little Pipes work, and also a public GCal feed, but once you've got it working, you can then add your GCal items to "My Maps" or even embed them on your own start page. In short, people like our reader Mike might have a great solution for getting directions and coordinate timing for their schedules.