Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Show GCal Events on Google Maps

gcal_maps_cropped.jpgBlogger Tony Hirst spent a few minutes mixing the RSS and KML feeds from Google's Calendar and Maps functions and, with the help of Yahoo Pipes, came up with a fantastic mashup: Mapped Google Calendar events. That means, for example, opening your customised map to see that you've got grocery shopping and a post office stop in one part of town, so you might want to seek out an ATM near there to avoid excess driving. The mashup requires a little Pipes work, and also a public GCal feed, but once you've got it working, you can then add your GCal items to "My Maps" or even embed them on your own start page. In short, people like our reader Mike might have a great solution for getting directions and coordinate timing for their schedules.

Displaying Google Calendar Events on a Map [OUseful Info via Google Operating System]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles