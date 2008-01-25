Share Whiteboards Over Jabber with Coccinella

Windows/Mac/Linux: Coccinella, a free Jabber chat client, is robust enough on its own instant messaging terms, with tabbed chat windows, foreign language support, and an easily theme-able interface. But what really sets it apart is its integration of a great whiteboard tool that's easily shared and forwarded between you and your chat partners. The whiteboard has the basic features of Microsoft Paint, but that's a step up from many black-and-white board tools we've seen. I couldn't get Coccinella working with my Google Talk/Gmail account during a quick setup test, but the features are likely there for integration. Coccinella is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. For more whiteboard tools, check out the no-registration-required Scriblink or GE's instant online whiteboard.
