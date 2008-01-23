Set Your Online Status for Multiple Apps with MoodBlast

Mac OS X only: One very annoying aspect of status update applications—from Twitter to Facebook to IM—is that there are so many places to update your status, and if you're not diligent you'll end up "out to lunch" for weeks on end. Freeware application MoodBlast updates your status on chat apps, Facebook, Twitter, and more through one universal interface. That means you can enter "back from lunch" in one place and update the status on nearly every application capable of displaying status updates. MoodBlast is accessible through a universal hotkey, can display the music you're currently listening to in iTunes, your current weather, or whatever individual status you feel like setting. MoodBlast is freeware, Mac OS X only.