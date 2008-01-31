Set Up and Control Your Anonymous Browsing with Vidalia

Windows/Mac/Linux: Vidalia, a free, open-source, cross-platform application, makes setting up and configuring Web proxy tool Tor a snap, allowing you to surf the internet anonymously with a turn on/turn off utility. VIdalia sets up your system and helps you connect to, and monitor, Tor relays around the world, even letting you see the route your browsing is taking at the moment. You can also monitor bandwidth usage and set up your own Tor relay if you want to contribute, but Vidalia's main appeal is the bundling of software and configuration tools that make Tor easy enough for anyone to use. Vidalia is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.