Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Send Files of Unlimited Size Directly with PipeBytes

pipebytes_scaled2.jpg
Ever need to transfer a large file, only to find out your friend doesn't use the same chat client or the connection doesn't work? PipeBytes, a free online file transfer web app, is like a private BitTorrent for temporary transfers of unlimited size files. The sender heads to PipeBytes and gets a code to upload a file, and once the recipient enters the code, the site serves as the connector. While that unfortunately means PipeBytes has to be kept open in a browser window, you can, of course, open new tabs around it and ignore the ad-enabled YouTube videos that play. Those concerned about sites like YouSendIt or Mailbigfile holding onto your files or email may have found a somewhat more discrete solution.

PipeBytes

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles