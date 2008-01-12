Send Files of Unlimited Size Directly with PipeBytes



Ever need to transfer a large file, only to find out your friend doesn't use the same chat client or the connection doesn't work? PipeBytes, a free online file transfer web app, is like a private BitTorrent for temporary transfers of unlimited size files. The sender heads to PipeBytes and gets a code to upload a file, and once the recipient enters the code, the site serves as the connector. While that unfortunately means PipeBytes has to be kept open in a browser window, you can, of course, open new tabs around it and ignore the ad-enabled YouTube videos that play. Those concerned about sites like YouSendIt or Mailbigfile holding onto your files or email may have found a somewhat more discrete solution.