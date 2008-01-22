Mac OS X Leopard only: Why would you start a filename with spaces? To make it appear at the top of the list in Finder when you sort by name, that's why. Macworld's Rob Griffiths has been using this trick for a while now, and would hit the spacebar to select the files named that way. But in Leopard, the spacebar invokes Quick Look. His workaround: hold down the Option key, then hit the spacebar to select the space-starting file at the top of the list. Good to know.
Select a File That Starts with Spaces
