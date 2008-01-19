Securely "Wipe" Files with a Right-Click in Ubuntu

The Ubuntu Unleashed blog has a handy suggestion on how to add a helpful perma-delete tool to your right-click menu in Nautilus using the Nautilus-Actions plug-in. You just install the "wipe" package, which securely deletes a file multiple times to prevent later data-recovery efforts, and fill in a few text boxes to add it to your standard options in GNOME. After all, you don't just keep porn sensitive files on your Windows partition, do you? If so, check out DeleteOnClick for Windows and Permanent Eraser for OS X systems, which perform similar secure deletions.

<a href="http://www.ubuntu-unleashed.com/2008/01/securely-wipeerase-files-in-ubuntu.html

">Securely Wipe/Erase Files in Ubuntu [Ubuntu Unleashed]