Search Linked Pages with Google Custom Search On-the-Fly

Setting up a custom Google search engine for selected sites by hand is tedious, but now you can make one in a instant based on all the links on a page. Enter the URL of a page with lots of related links you'd like to search (like lifehacker.com) and a search term into the Custom Search Engine On-the-fly page. You'll get results from both the linking page, and the pages it links. Here's a search for Tina Fey on all the sites Lifehacker links, which includes results from our celeb-obsessed sibling sites.