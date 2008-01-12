Scrobble and Listen on the Go with Last.fm Mobile



Windows Mobile 5 and 6: An early version of a Last.fm client for Windows Mobile has been released in the wild, giving Pocket PC and Smartphone users access to the social music service's streaming radio (on Pocket PC at least) and custom recommendation tools through "scrobbling." The client isn't exactly streamlined or hugely pretty at the moment, but having access to user-generated radio streams is a pretty nifty app for any phone. You'll need to download the client onto a computer and upload it to your device, and further installation instructions are at the link below. Last.fm Mobile requires Windows Mobile 5 or 6 and the .NET Compact Framework 2.0. iPhone and iPod Touch users can check out MobileScrobbler for a wider-screen webapp version.