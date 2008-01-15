Is Facebook about to lose its only useful feature? The addictive Facebook app Scrabulous is facing a legal challenge from the makers of Scrabble. Apparently the online rights to Scrabble belong to someone else entirely, whoops!
Is Facebook about to lose its only useful feature? The addictive Facebook app Scrabulous is facing a legal challenge from the makers of Scrabble. Apparently the online rights to Scrabble belong to someone else entirely, whoops!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink