Schedule Streaming Audio Recordings in Linux and Windows



Internet radio offers a lot of great music and programming for free, but not all of it can be downloaded whenever you're ready to listen. Lifehacker reader Luke points us to a quick tutorial on setting up your Linux system to record radio or music while you're away using the free kcron, Mplayer, and Lame tools. It's fairly simple guide that leaves you with an MP3 of the program you were trying to catch. Windows recording enthusiasts can check out a similar guide for Windows Luke pointed us to, which requires a bit more command line work and tinkering. Thanks Luke!