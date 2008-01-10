Scan Images to Text in Microsoft Word



Tech help site Of Zen and Computing describes how to use Microsoft Office to do Optical Character Recognition (OCR)—that is, recognize text inside digital images (like scanned documents). The Microsoft Document Imaging application comes with Microsoft Office (who knew?) and can grok text from TIFF images. Haven't tried this one myself, but after wrestling with various OCR apps several years ago, my expectations are low. What's your favorite OCR application or method? Tell us about it in the comments.