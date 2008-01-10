Scan Images to Text in Microsoft Word

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Tech help site Of Zen and Computing describes how to use Microsoft Office to do Optical Character Recognition (OCR)—that is, recognize text inside digital images (like scanned documents). The Microsoft Document Imaging application comes with Microsoft Office (who knew?) and can grok text from TIFF images. Haven't tried this one myself, but after wrestling with various OCR apps several years ago, my expectations are low. What's your favorite OCR application or method? Tell us about it in the comments.

Read Text from a Scanned Document into Word with OCR [Of Zen and Computing]

Comments

  • Lav Guest

    ABBYY and acrobat if I'm lazy since it adds ocr on top of the image.

    0
  • craig barry Guest

    Hi all

    I compile alot of reports, which include photos in my occupation.

    I print them to an MDI file from Adobe Photo Shop Starter Edition 3.2. which collates them brilliantly, however, I can't seem to insert header/footer onto the pages.

    Does anyone know if this is possible, and how, or is there a better way to go about it?

    Any advice will be greatly appreciated

    Cheers

    Craig

    0
  • branden Guest

    i have scan some paper work off my printer and i brought it up in microsoft word now i dont know how to be able to write on the document i want to incert txt to a document that has text already on it

    0

