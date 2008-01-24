Save time by trimming your online reading habits

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

There are a number of ways to manage the time you spend web browsing, amongst them trimming the number of blogs you subscribe to. I realised today that one easy way to do this would be to define your 'Must Read' blogs. I'm considering creating a new folder in my RSS reader (Bloglines, still) called "Must Read".
Every morning when I open my RSS reader, I skim through the full list of my subscriptions looking out for the handful of blogs I always want to read first. These blogs will go into my "Must Read" folder. The others in my list will need to impress me in order to make the "Must" list - and if I can go a while without checking in on them, they can be deleted.
So what's on your "Must Read" list? Mine includes Penelope Trunk's Brazen Careerist. One of the reasons I like it is that it's low volume (usually a post every couple of days, from what I've observed) and I feel like none of it is 'filler' - every post feels worth reading. And while I don't always agree with the points she makes, I often want to reread her posts, or share them, or follow some or all of the links she includes. To me, these are all signs of a blog worth subscribing to. In fact, I've gotten so much out of her blog that I'm picking up a copy of her book today, and I'm really looking forward to reading it.
So how do you choose your "Must Read" blogs? Care to share a few of them?

