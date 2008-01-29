Save Ink, Paper, and Money with GreenPrint

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

greenprint.pngWindows only: Save money on ink and paper while helping the environment with GreenPrint World Edition. The freeware version of the otherwise shareware GreenPrint offerings, GreenPrint World Edition identifies and removes unnecessary pages or space—like images you don't need to waste ink on or pages with lone URLs—from your print jobs. GreenPrint also keeps track of just how much money, paper, and greenhouse gases you're saving by using it. The freeware world version includes most of the best features of its shareware siblings, so give it a try and start saving both white and green ($) paper today. GreenPrint is freeware, Windows only. For a closer look at how it works, check out their screencast.

GreenPrint World Edition [via Download Squad]

  • Cambronze Guest

    A wonderful concept. It saves Paper and Ink for sure!
    It locks up win 200 SP3. The only way you can return to printing or any other application is to reboot.
    So you save paper by not printing at all.

