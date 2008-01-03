Save Cash During Busy Times with Netflix

The Geek Tonic weblog points out a lesser-known Netflix feature that allows you to put your account on hold for up to 90 days, during which you won't be charged for your subscription and you can continue managing your queue. The account hold feature is a great way to save a few bucks when you're about to head on an extended vacation or you know you'll be too busy to really use you account. It's also a good way to decide whether or not you're getting your 15 bucks' worth in the first place if you've considered canceling your account.