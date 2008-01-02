RIP Netscape

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

After 13 years and nine versions, Netscape Navigator is about to be confined to the history books with the news that development on the browser will cease next month. Netscape was the world's first commercial browser. Current owner AOL had already shed most of the staff working on new developments for Netscape back in 2003. Most of those staff moved to Mozilla to work on Firefox, and Netscape's Director, Tom Drapeau, encouraged remaining Netscape users to move to Firefox. While old versions of Netscape will continue to be available to download, there will be no further updates from 1 February.

