Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Restore Folder Browsing to the Dock with HierarchicalDock

hierarchicaldock.pngMac OS X only: While the introduction of Stacks to Leopard was a welcome feature for some, others—particularly those who had grown accustom to navigating their filesystem through folders in the Dock—weren't terribly pleased at the loss of folder navigation from the Dock. Freeware application HierarchicalDock restores hierarchical navigation to the Dock and throws in a handful of new and useful features (like Quick Look integration). To enable a hierarchical folder rather than a Stacks folder, just drag the folder to the HierarchicalDock app then drag it to the Dock. HierarchicalDock is freeware, Mac OS X only.

HierarchicalDock [via TUAW]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles