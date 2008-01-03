Resolve to Make Modest Changes

Productivity blogger Merlin Mann recaps his January "Fresh Starts and Modest Changes" podcasts and posts in an attempt to make New Year's resolution season less unrealistic and more doable.

The point, as ever, is that change is not to be found in the play-acting and sense of personal revolution that the resolution — good-natured as its intention may be — demands of us. The real cipher is to just get into the habit of noticing the small things that might bring about outsized improvements in our lives.

We linked several of Merlin's posts on the topic last year when they originally ran, but they're worth another read if you're already rubbing your bottom after falling off the resolution wagon. What small changes are you making in your life in '08? Let us know in the comments.