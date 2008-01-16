Replace Bulky Document Binders with Chicago Screws

If you've got a shelf full of bulky binders, blogger Tim Fehlman says you can consolidate them using Chicago screws, which fit into regular paper punch holes:

They are flat and allow you to get rid of the extra space that is taken up by partially empty binders, covers, etc. We figure that we have reduced the amount of space that our documents use by about 60%.

With Chicago screw binding your pages turn more like a book that doesn't quite lay flat, so this sounds best for documents you don't need to remove or rearrange easily. They're also cheaper than full-on binders for document archiving, too.