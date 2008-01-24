Remove the Taskbar from KDE 4



The Tombuntu blog offers a tip that more than one reader was asking after in last week's screenshot tour of KDE 4, the latest desktop manager release for Linux—how to get rid of the Windows-style bottom taskbar. I pulled it off somewhat by accident, but the actual tweak requires removing one section from a configuration file. You can still get all the taskbar's functionality embedded onto your desktop, including app launchers, desktop and program switchers, a clock, and even a battery monitor. Those seeking a 100% complete, stable system, however, are still advised to hold off until KDE 4 goes through a few more revisions.