Remove the Taskbar from KDE 4

The Tombuntu blog offers a tip that more than one reader was asking after in last week's screenshot tour of KDE 4, the latest desktop manager release for Linux—how to get rid of the Windows-style bottom taskbar. I pulled it off somewhat by accident, but the actual tweak requires removing one section from a configuration file. You can still get all the taskbar's functionality embedded onto your desktop, including app launchers, desktop and program switchers, a clock, and even a battery monitor. Those seeking a 100% complete, stable system, however, are still advised to hold off until KDE 4 goes through a few more revisions.

How to Remove KDE 4.0's Panel [Tombuntu]

