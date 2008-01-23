Remove Excel Passwords

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

unprotect.pngWindows only: Donationware Excel plug-in Excel Password Remover strips the password protection from Excel workbooks and spreadsheets so that next time you're working late and your co-worker locked you out of a spreadsheet you need access to, you won't be left in the dark. The plug-in adds Unprotect workbook and Unprotect sheet options to Excel's Tools menu, and using it is as simple as selecting an option when you're locked out. The add-in won't necessarily work in every instance, but as a last resort it's a great utility to have on hand. Excel Password Remover is donationware, Windows only. A pro, non-nagware version is available for $25.

Excel Password Remover [via NoHeat]

  • excel man Guest

    You can remove the passwords from password protected Excel files if you get locked out see here http://www.nettechguide.com/forums/showthread.php?t=2237870

