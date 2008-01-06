Remove Clutter in the Background of Photographs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Have you ever taken a photo that loses its visual appeal because there's just too much clutter in the background and the subject is lost in a swarm of color? If so, weblog Photodoto suggests that you ignore the background while taking the photograph itself. Instead, focus on editing the photograph after the fact.

First, I crop such images to remove part of the background. That alone makes the background somewhat less intrusive. But often I don't want to eliminate it entirely; I merely want to de-emphasise it. One quick fix is first to blur the background slightly and then to adjust the saturation of both background and subject.

By adding the blur to the background, you not only lessen the emphasis on the unimportant parts of the photo, but you also give the photograph the appearance of some creative depth-of-field. If you simply cannot move your subject to another location, the photo editing tip can still add an original touch to your photograph and keep the subject in clear focus.

