Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Remove Cherry Pits with Paper Clips

paperclips.jpg Web site Associated Content lists several clever uses for paper clips, like clipping bags shut, resetting electronics, unlocking doors, replacing zipper pulls, and one we've never heard of: pitting cherries.

Grab the clip and "unfold" it so it looks like a square "S." Then, push it down into the middle of the cherry until you feel it hit the pit. Hook the curve of the paper clip under the pit, then pull it up and out.

Sadly I'm cherry-less this afternoon so I didn't get to give this technique a try myself. What other neat stuff do you do with paper clips? Give it up in the comments.

6 Unusual Uses for Paper Clips that Will Boggle Your Mind! [Associated Content via The Life Hackery]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles