Remove Cherry Pits with Paper Clips

Web site Associated Content lists several clever uses for paper clips, like clipping bags shut, resetting electronics, unlocking doors, replacing zipper pulls, and one we've never heard of: pitting cherries.

Grab the clip and "unfold" it so it looks like a square "S." Then, push it down into the middle of the cherry until you feel it hit the pit. Hook the curve of the paper clip under the pit, then pull it up and out.

Sadly I'm cherry-less this afternoon so I didn't get to give this technique a try myself. What other neat stuff do you do with paper clips? Give it up in the comments.