The Fin Review this week interviewed Omar Kilani and Emily Boyd - the Sydney-based creators of task management app Remember the Milk. The program started as a research project while the pair were studying at UTS. Now in its third year, Omar last year quit his IT consultancy job to look after RTM fulltime. Despite RTM's tight integration with Gmail and innovative use of Google Gears, they've opted to remain independent for now rather than selling or taking on investors - Omar explains why in the interview.

