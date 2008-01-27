Relax with Deep-Breathing Exercises

Let your anxiety melt away with deep breathing exercises that are often associated with Kundalini Yoga. If you need to relax, set aside a few moments a day to practice deep-breathing to calm you down.

Begin by increasing your awareness of how your breath is naturally flowing. Notice where the breath moves in your body and listen to the sound of your inhalation and exhalation. After a few breaths, begin to deepen and expand the breath and make sure you are breathing through your nose. As you inhale, draw the breath into the belly- allow the belly to expand with the breath. Continuing this inhalation, expand through the rib cage and upper chest.

For a more focused breathing exercise to get you out of your sleepiness, practice the "breath of fire." The exercise involves contracting your diaphragm and pulling your navel area toward your spine. You should end up feeling a lot more energetic.

If, on the other hand, you are unable to sleep, practice left-nostril breathing by focusing on deep-breathing only out of one nostril. You should end up feeling more relaxed and soothed. Do you know any breathing tips and advice that calms or soothes? Share your favorites in the comments.