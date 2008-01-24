Reddit debuts personalisation with customisable 'Reddits'

Social news site Reddit has announced a new feature which will let users create their own individual 'Reddits'. According to the Reddit blog they're going to keep this feature - which lets you create public, restricted or private Reddits - in private beta for a week or so before making it public. If you're a Reddit user keen to get in on the beta, email [email protected] with the subject, "omg me please".
They've also added language translation support for English and German.
New Features [Reddit blog][via Wired Compiler blog]
