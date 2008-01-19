Recycle Old Skis into a DIY Sled

If you've got an old pair of skis gathering dust in the garage, turn them into a killer sled with an easy mod. The Out Your Backdoor blog explains:
What you do is take a plastic tub sled ($10 hardware store) and screw a pair of XC skis to the bottom of it—if it's a sled for kids—or a pair of metal-edge downhill skis if adults might use it. Use stout, short screws and big washers to avoid pull-thru. Then you glue foam-padding to the inside of the tub.
Apparently the resulting sled goes superfast, straight and far, but good luck turning with it. Looks like a fun project with the kids when hitting the slopes isn't possible.
