Recycle Old Skis into a DIY Sled

ski-sled-header.png If you've got an old pair of skis gathering dust in the garage, turn them into a killer sled with an easy mod. The Out Your Backdoor blog explains:

What you do is take a plastic tub sled ($10 hardware store) and screw a pair of XC skis to the bottom of it—if it's a sled for kids—or a pair of metal-edge downhill skis if adults might use it. Use stout, short screws and big washers to avoid pull-thru. Then you glue foam-padding to the inside of the tub.

Apparently the resulting sled goes superfast, straight and far, but good luck turning with it. Looks like a fun project with the kids when hitting the slopes isn't possible.

Project: Homemade World's Best Sled! [Out Your Backdoor via Make]

