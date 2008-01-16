Record Long Voice Messages as MP3s at Drop.io



Free file-sharing drop box Drop.io has added a call-and-record service that makes the dead-simple sharing service even more helpful. Those signed up at Drop.io can call the number and extension listed at their page and record as long a message as they want—assuming it stays within the overall 100MB limit for free accounts. Very soon after, the recording shows up as an MP3 in your Drop.io box. It's a handy tool that helps create "ubiquitous capture," like Jott, and while it can't do as many things with your voice, it's certainly useful for podcasters and making verbal notes longer than 30 seconds.