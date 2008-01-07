Are you constantly finding yourself unable to get away from the computer because of your Internet addiction? You're not alone. If you're looking to reclaim your life, start slowly. Zen Habits shares three discipline techniques to regain that independence. First, time yourself. You likely have no idea how long you're really sitting in front of that screen. Previously mentioned application Rescue Time is a great way to get started if a traditional clock isn't feasible. Second, plan activities that don't involve the computer. Go to the movies, take a walk in the park, or get together with friends. Finally, uninstall applications that detract from productivity. That way, you'll be less compelled to sit in front of your screen because using your computer will only mean business. How do you manage and limit your computer usage? Let's hear about your methods in the comments.
Reclaim Your Life
