Reasons (and Ways) to Avoid Buying Just-Released Gadgetry

Productivity blog Put Things Off lists five reasons why buying new tech the minute it's released (*cough*MacBook Air *cough*) is a bad idea. My favourite is to wait on a purchase for the second gen price drop and round of bug fixes (*cough* iPhone *cough*):

Buy it Next Year Instead: It will be cheaper, and you'll have calmed down a bit. Sure, there will be something new out by then, but buying a year behind new technology trends means that any bugs will have been ironed out, and you'll have more money to spend on useful things. Like food.

We asked Lifehacker readers how you avoid buying new gadgets in the face of overpowering tech lust, and got back some great answers, like:

"I curbed my gadget lusting by setting up an 'allowance' for myself that I could save up and spend on what I want. This keeps me wasting money on super-expensive things immediately, and when I DO buy something, I can do it guilt-free because I know I saved up for it, and it won't blow my budget."

"My trick is to do a lot of research. This usually leads to one of two outcomes: I decide that the product doesn't really fit my needs, or I spend so much time researching that another product comes out and takes my attention."

"I like to upgrade my gadgets on a slow and steady path. For example, I have a home-built desktop that you can upgrade part by part; doing this over time is more environmentally sound, it reduces the sticker shock of a big purchase, and it gives you smaller, more frequent bursts of gadget enjoyment."

"I bring my girlfriend along to the tech stores, or discuss all of my potential purchases with her. If I get 'The Look,' I usually think twice about getting it. If she seems to take it in stride, I know I'm not being too impulsive."

"I stick a cooling off period on anything. 1 month for little things, and 2 for big purchases/new releases (like the MBAir). The idea is that if you still want it after that period, then its not just an impulse. Also lets you realise what other pressures there are on your cash."

"I just picture myself owning it and try to figure out how much I'd really use it, then I balance that vs. the peace of mind that comes from money in the bank. When that fails, I go down to the workshop, pick one of my grandfather's hand tools, and remember how much cooler really old stuff is than new stuff."

As the blogger at Put Things Off said, instead of buying a MacBook Air, you could just buy a bigger envelope. I'm off to renew the lovefest with my old computer now. Image by Gizmodo.