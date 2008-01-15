Quiet that Noisy Hard Drive with Rubber

If your hard drive vibrates against the inside of your PC's case, it can make for one noisy computer. To quiet things down, Instructables user liknus added rubber "shocks" (so to speak) to the sides of the drive mount to absorb the vibration. For anyone who's installed a hard drive before, this looks like an easy project.
