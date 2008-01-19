Quickly Launch New Firefox Profiles with ProfileSwitcher

Firefox only: Firefox extension ProfileSwitcher adds new entries to the File menu to streamline the process of launching and managing multiple Firefox (or Thunderbird) profiles. We've covered the benefits of multiple profiles in the past, but one annoyance of multiple profiles is that you have to do a lot of extra legwork to set up new profiles, then create your own shortcuts for accessing different profiles. ProfileSwitcher collapses all of the profile management and switching into a simple-to-use extension. If you use multiple Firefox profiles, this one's a must-have. ProfileSwitcher is free, works in both Firefox and Thunderbird. Thanks Dan!