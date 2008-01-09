Windows/Mac OS X only: Free, open source applications WinLibre and MacLibre install and update a handful of some of the best open source applications available for Windows and Mac OS X, respectively. These are the kind of apps that make setting up a fresh system a breeze—just download, choose the apps you want, install, and you've got most of the software you'd need to get things done. You can re-run the app periodically to check for updates and install newer versions if the apps you're running don't update themselves. Expect most of the obvious favourites, like Firefox, Thunderbird, VLC, Gimp, and Handbrake, along with a few others you may not have known about. Both applications are free. For another Windows alternative, check out previously mentioned InstallPad. Thanks Stephen!
Quickly Install the Best Open Source Apps with WinLibre and MacLibre
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
see download.com if you want a working d/l link - 151mb though - seems excessive for a download manager. http://www.download.com/WinLibre/3000-2064_4-10349342.html