Quickly Install the Best Open Source Apps with WinLibre and MacLibre

Windows/Mac OS X only: Free, open source applications WinLibre and MacLibre install and update a handful of some of the best open source applications available for Windows and Mac OS X, respectively. These are the kind of apps that make setting up a fresh system a breeze—just download, choose the apps you want, install, and you've got most of the software you'd need to get things done. You can re-run the app periodically to check for updates and install newer versions if the apps you're running don't update themselves. Expect most of the obvious favourites, like Firefox, Thunderbird, VLC, Gimp, and Handbrake, along with a few others you may not have known about. Both applications are free. For another Windows alternative, check out previously mentioned InstallPad. Thanks Stephen!