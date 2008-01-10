Put Search Plugins into Folders with Organize Search Engines

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Win/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Firefox's drop-down search toolbar can be a serious time saver—unless you have so many engines installed that you stall while looking for the right one. Organize Search Engines, a free Firefox add-on, gives you the same abilities to group search engines into folders and insert separators as Firefox's built-in bookmark organizer. By grouping your lesser-used search sites into folders, you make it easier for your eye to find the more helpful ones and, as the How-To Geek points out, optimise other extensions like Context Search. Organize Search Engines is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.

Organize Search Engines [Firefox Add-ons via The How-To Geek]

