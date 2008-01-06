Publish Google Docs Presentations on Your Site

Google Docs adds another way to share presentations online: by embedding them, YouTube video-like, onto your web site. To do so, go to the Publish tab in a presentation and copy and paste what they call the "Mini Presentation Module" code onto your web or intranet page. Google released a few more feature tweaks to Presentations, like the ability to drag and drop images onto slides, to import selected slides from another presentation, and to rearrange slides. Above check out a slideshow Google put together describing the upgrades.