If you're in the market for a new vehicle and opt to go used, avoid falling into car cloning traps: when thieves resell stolen cars with fake papers and a manipulated vehicle identification number (VIN). When you stumble upon a good deal, question the price. If it's too good to be true, it probably is. Before you meet with the seller, call them on a land line. Cell phones are common but are much harder to track. Inspect the car in broad daylight to see if there are any signs of damage. Check the registration papers, maintenance papers, and insurance forms and confirm that everything matches up. Double check the VIN on the vehicle itself so that there are no obvious signs that it's been tampered with. Above all, trust your instincts. If you're feeling suspicious about the purchase, walk away. Something better will come along at the right time.
Protect Yourself When Buying a Used Car
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink