Protect Yourself When Buying a Used Car

If you're in the market for a new vehicle and opt to go used, avoid falling into car cloning traps: when thieves resell stolen cars with fake papers and a manipulated vehicle identification number (VIN). When you stumble upon a good deal, question the price. If it's too good to be true, it probably is. Before you meet with the seller, call them on a land line. Cell phones are common but are much harder to track. Inspect the car in broad daylight to see if there are any signs of damage. Check the registration papers, maintenance papers, and insurance forms and confirm that everything matches up. Double check the VIN on the vehicle itself so that there are no obvious signs that it's been tampered with. Above all, trust your instincts. If you're feeling suspicious about the purchase, walk away. Something better will come along at the right time.