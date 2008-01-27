Protect Your Privacy on Public Computers

Browsing the web on public computers can be daunting, with threats of potential keyloggers and spyware watching your every move, so the Download Squad weblog has rounded up a few best practices for keeping your personal info private and safe on public computers. A former systems librarian, the author has seen a lot, and suggests one simple and obvious cardinal rule:

Don't put private information on a public computer. This means, despite the fact that the IRS encourages electronic filing, don't file your taxes online at the library. If you have no other access to a computer, file the old fashioned way.

The post does offers several other worthwhile tips, but nothing rings more true than the cardinal rule. If you really need to type in passwords and other sensitive data at a public computer, we've covered how to keep your passwords safe from keyloggers once before. Got your own tips? Let's hear 'em in the comments.