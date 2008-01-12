Print Public Domain Books Cheaply

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Ever feel supremely stiffed after paying good money for a textbook or paperback copy of a book that's been in the public domain for decades? The Public Domain Books Reprints Service acts as a go-between for sites like Project Gutenberg, Google Books' public works, and other copyright-free sites and self-publishing service Lulu.com, which charges fairly decent prices to print nice-looking tomes. It's not free, but it could save you a bit of cash on textbooks, or help you find a paper copy of any obscure works you're looking for.

Public Domain Books Reprints Service [via The Red Ferret Journal]

