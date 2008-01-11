Preview Fonts with Quick Look

The Unofficial Apple Weblog runs down 10 ways to use Quick Look in Leopard, including one we hadn't tried before for browsing fonts:
Open a Finder window, select Cover Flow view and navigate to the font you're interested in. Click the space bar and presto! Instant preview.
In fact, the Quick Look font preview is better than the Cover Flow view, because it displays the entire alphabet, not just two letters. Other Quick Look tricks include previewing the contents of ZIP archives, folders, and the Trash.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink