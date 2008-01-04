Pretty Up Windows Mobile with Pointui

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

pointui.pngWindows Mobile: Freeware skinning application Pointui makes the notoriously kludgy Windows Mobile interface more usable and accessible, and does so with great success. Most notably, the Pointui interface allows for fingertip navigation (à la the iPhone) rather than the traditional stylus (or fingernail) navigation that requires you to pinpoint with pixel precision. Not every aspect of WM is skinned, so you'll be returned to WM ugliness from time to time, but where it's skinned well (especially the system settings) it's great. For a fuller look at what Pointui can do for your WM device, check out Gizmodo's video tour and glowing review. If you've been down on Windows Mobile ever since you saw what navigation on the iPhone is like, skinning that phone with the freeware Pointui might be just what the doctor ordered.

Pointui

