PixelCryptor Encrypts Files with an Image

Windows only: File encryption utility PixelCryptor doesn't use a textual password to encrypt your files, it uses a digital image. Lock up your PixelCryptor file package like a drum and set an image as the key. The more complex the image, the more secure your encrypted folder. Then, on another PC with PixelCryptor installed (or available on a thumb drive), unlock the folder contents only with the image you used to encrypt it. PixelCryptor isn't open source (so perhaps not as well-developed or supported), but it looks like a viable alternative to our beloved TrueCrypt. PixelCryptor is freeware for Windows only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink