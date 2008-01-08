Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Photograph Light Trails

trails_scaled.jpg
The Digital Photography School blog has a great beginner's guide to capturing an effect familiar to fans of middle-brow films and photo exhibits—light trails. Any camera with a full-featured "manual" mode that grants exposure control can capture light movement, and the guide helps you plan good trail shots. For instance:

Timing/Light - One might think that the middle of the night is the best time for light trail photography (and it can be) - however one very effective time to do it is just as the sun is going down (just before and after). If you shoot at this time you'll not only capture light from cars, but ambient light in the sky which can add atmosphere to your shots.

With a little practice (and a healthy dose of patience), your street and nightlife photos will stand out. Photo by Waka Jawaka.

How to Shoot Light Trails [Digital Photography School]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles