Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Personal MBA offers self-guided business education

personal_MBA.pngSelf education can be a great way to get better at what you do, or explore different possibilities for future jobs or career direction.
Kevin Kelly of the Cool Tool blog says he considered an MBA, but went down the road of self education instead:

"I figured out I would learn more spending $500 in self-education. So I devoted $200 for books and the other $300 actually starting a small mail-order business (the fee went for an ad). In two years I learned more about how business really worked than any MBA graduate I had met."

He writes up a free ebook, the Personal MBA, which was put together as a guide for people who want to learn about business at their own pace, through reading key business books.
One of the benefits of self education is that you can cherry pick the topics which interest you, and the Personal MBA site is set up to let you do that - there's a reading list for each topic, ranging from applied psychology through to entrepreneurship and strategy.
As with any course of study, you'll probably get more out of your self education if you discuss your reading with others, just as you can gain immeasurably practical experience through running your own business.
The original PDF version of the course can be downloaded for free here. Or the updated reading list is available on the Personal MBA website.

The Personal MBA [via Cool Tool]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles