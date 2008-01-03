Pare Down Your Online Outlets for Better Focus



A few months ago, 43 Folders writer Matt Wood realized he was running five blogs, two Flickr accounts, a del.icio.us page, and a regular stream of Twittr, IM, and email messages. This year, he's resolved to trim his online "commitments," and he offers a few tips on how anyone can do the same. Wood recommends casting a hard, cold gaze at your online activities for the sake of prioritizing, one login at a time:

Take baby steps - Chances are there's one online outlet that you know you just don't have the heart to maintain anymore, be it a blog, Twitter, Facebook, whatever. Drop one of them, then see if any other candidates fall to the bottom by attrition.

If you were committed to canning one of your online outlets to stay better focused, where would you start? Share your executioners' tales in the comments. Photo by Kevin.