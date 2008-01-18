Organise Pot Lids (and Drawers) with Curtain Rods

The Tipnut blog offers a reader's advice on organising one of the hardest kitchen items to keep pinned down—pot and pan lids. Instead of piling them in a cabinet and waiting for them to avalanche on her next reach, Sarah Ann Smith suggests using spring tension rods—the kind used to hang shower curtains and drapes—to create front-to-back dividers in a drawer or cabinet. Even if you just use one, you create a space to stack the lids and prevent them from falling under and over all your other cookware. Those handy with a drill can also try using dowling rods in deep cabinets. Photo by krossbow.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink