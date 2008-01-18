Organise Pot Lids (and Drawers) with Curtain Rods

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Tipnut blog offers a reader's advice on organising one of the hardest kitchen items to keep pinned down—pot and pan lids. Instead of piling them in a cabinet and waiting for them to avalanche on her next reach, Sarah Ann Smith suggests using spring tension rods—the kind used to hang shower curtains and drapes—to create front-to-back dividers in a drawer or cabinet. Even if you just use one, you create a space to stack the lids and prevent them from falling under and over all your other cookware. Those handy with a drill can also try using dowling rods in deep cabinets. Photo by krossbow.

Tipnut Mailbag: Pot Lid Taming Options [Tipnut]

