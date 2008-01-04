Open Source Wikia Search engine to debut next week

Wikia Search, the open source search engine project founded by Wikipedian Jimmy Wales, is expected to go into public alpha on Monday. CNET reported that Jimmy Wales told mailing list subscribers about the plan on Christmas Eve.

The project will have open source search algorithms and application program interfaces, in an attempt to offer an open and transparent search engine.

I've been excited about this project since hearing Jimmy Wales speak about it on his Australian tour last year. You can get more information on it here.