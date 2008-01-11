OmniFocus Now Shipping



Mac OS X only: Much-anticipated task manager for Mac, OmniFocus, has come out of beta and the final release is now shipping. This full-strength to-do manager has a mind-boggling list of features that we're just starting to get our heads around, but it looks designed for and with Getting Things Done practitioners in mind. OmniFocus is tightly integrated into your Mac with iCal, Mail, and Spotlight hooks, and it's what our trusted pal Merlin Mann over at 43 Folders uses (and had a hand in creating). The main downside to OmniFocus? Its price tag: a hefty $80 for a license. But you can test drive it for free for a couple of weeks. The 14-day trial is a free download for Mac only.