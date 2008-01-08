On Friday we told you about a problem with a Microsoft Office 2003 Service Pack 3, which blocked a number of old file formats which Microsoft claimed were insecure. CNET reports that Microsoft has since admitted its previous security advisory was incorrect, and has responded to the issue by releasing four downloadable updates to unlock the file formats for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and CorelDraw file types. Microsoft had originally suggested a manual registry fix for affected users.
On Friday we told you about a problem with a Microsoft Office 2003 Service Pack 3, which blocked a number of old file formats which Microsoft claimed were insecure. CNET reports that Microsoft has since admitted its previous security advisory was incorrect, and has responded to the issue by releasing four downloadable updates to unlock the file formats for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and CorelDraw file types. Microsoft had originally suggested a manual registry fix for affected users.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink